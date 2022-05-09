×
Lauren London Gives Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Powerful’ Nipsey Hussle Tribute the Stamp of Approval

Kendrick Lamar surprise dropped "The Heart Part 5," which accompanied a video in which his face morphed into the late Nipsey Hussle.

Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 10, 2019 in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kendrick Lamar surprise dropped “The Heart Part 5” on Sunday night (May 8), alongside a music video in which the rapper’s face morphs into the likes of O.J. Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, Will Smith and Nipsey Hussle.

“I wake up that morning with more heart to give you,” Kendrick raps on the track. “As I bleed through the speakers, feel my presence. To my brother, to my kids, I’m in Heaven. To my mother, to my sis, I’m in Heaven. To my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven. To my friends, make sure you countin’ them blessings. To my fans, make sure you make them investments.”

Lauren London, the longtime partner of the late Hussle, took to her Instagram Story to give the video the stamp of approval, sharing the clip alongside the caption, “Powerful art.” See London’s Stories before they disappear on Instagram here.

Nipsey Hussle died on March 21, 2019, after being shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in LA, on the infamous corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue that Neighborhood Nip occupied. He was 33.

“The Heart Part 5” is set to appear on Lamar’s forthcoming fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, out later this week on Friday, May 13. The LP  follows his Pulitzer Prize and Grammy-winning project DAMN., which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2017.

