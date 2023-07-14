Latto Threatens to Put Unruly Fan on the Floor For Throwing Object At Her on Stage: ‘Want Your A– Beat?’

Latto threatened to put an unruly fan on the floor after they threw an object at her on stage during the rapper’s set at Rolling Loud Germany in Munich last weekend. It was the latest example of a disturbing trend in which concertgoers have been hurling things at performers during concerts, and Latto made it clear she is not interested in joining that list.

“Want your ass beat? Throw it again,” the Atlanta rapper said during a performance of her hit “Put It On Da Floor” in a fan video of the incident in which Latto barely broke her flow while making it clear that she was not playing around as she stared down the offender; it was unknown at press time what object was tossed or if it hit the performer. “Throw it again, I’mma beat your ass,” Latto added in a cadence so casual it seemed like part of the song.

While Latto treated the moment with some levity, the recent spate of similar episodes has caused some concern about performer safety after several singers have been injured by fan-launched projectiles. Though fellow MC Lil Nas X reacted with a joke when he dodged an anatomical bedroom aid launched at him during his Lollapalooza Stockholm set earlier this month, other artists have not been as lucky.

Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a phone during a New York show last month, while Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the face with a bracelet, with both acts leaving the stage briefly following the incidents; Rexha was taken to the hospital after her June 18 phone episode, which opened up a cut above her eye and required stitches. In addition, Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an unknown object during as show in Vienna last week and Drake was hit in the leg by a tossed cellphone at his tour kick-off in Chicago on July 5.

Latto has some company in issuing warnings about violating the air space around the stage. Adele also had a stern warning for anyone considering such an assault during one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows. “Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f–king show etiquette at the moment, people are throwing s–t on stage? Have you seen that?” she said. And then, while walking across the stage holding a t-shirt gun, she added, “F–king dare you. I dare you to throw something at me.”