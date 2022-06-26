Latto Brings Out Mariah Carey for Surprise ‘Big Energy’ Remix Performance at 2022 BET Awards: Watch

Latto (C) performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Shortly after taking home the Best New Artist trophy at the 2022 BET Awards, Latto delivered one of the most memorable performances of the ceremony on Sunday night (June 26), highlighted by the surprise reveal of Mariah Carey arriving to sing through the remix of Latto’s breakthrough smash, “Big Energy.”

Latto started off the performance with a commanding presence, rolling through new single “It’s Givin” by pounding her fists, then dancing on a desk placed center stage. Naturally, she segued into her top 10 hit “Big Energy,” with Young Dirty Bastard joining the rapper to pay homage to the remix of Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy,” which “Big Energy” interpolates.

After delivering the first half of the single, however, Latto deferred to a silhouette positioned center stage — which then evaporated into dozens of butterflies. Sure enough, Carey was on hand for a surprise reveal, performing part of “Fantasy” and thoroughly bringing down the house at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The performance ended with Carey and Latto embracing — one of multiple highlights for the latter on Sunday night, who took home the best new artist award. Latto became emotional while accepting the trophy, which she told the crowd was her very first award victory.

Watch the performance below:

For the second year in a row, Taraji P. Henson hosted the ceremony. Doja Cat was the top nominee with six, trailed by Drake and Ari Lennox, who earned four nominations each. Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to receive the lifetime achievement award, and will take the stage for a star-studded performance that will include Mary J. Blige, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Faith Evans, Jodeci and others.

