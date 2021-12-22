Latto Gives Back to Young Moms in Need During ‘Latto 4 The Ladies & Babies’ Christmas Event

Latto is spreading holiday cheer to moms in need.

Last Friday, in partnership with her nonprofit organization Win Some Give Some and Georgia’s Rainbow House, the Billboard chart-topper hosted her first Latto 4 The Ladies & Babies Christmas party. The charitable event took place at the Virginia Gray Burton Recreation Center in Riverdale, Ga.

During the celebration — which benefited teenagers, young moms and their children — families were gifted meals, Black Santa merchandise, toys, Visa gift cards, filled stockings, free skating passes to their local rink and more goodies.

The 23-year-old rising star was thrilled to give back in Georgia, where she was raised.

Ohio-born Latto first rose to fame as the inaugural winner of Jermaine Dupri’s The Rap Game in 2016. “It was immediate growth,” she previously told Billboard. “Social media, shows, opportunities, partnerships, everything went through the roof.”

She made her Billboard Hot 100 debut in 2019 with “Bitch From Da Souf” and was named Billboard’s September 2020 Chartbreaker.

Speaking further on her place in the industry, Latto said at the time, “If you listen to my music, that’s everything I stand for — women being free about their sexuality and flipping the industry’s gender roles and society’s gender roles and just being as confident as you can be with yourself, your sexuality. Being the biggest, independent boss and proving everybody wrong. People want women to be so submissive when we got a voice of our own, and we can do everything these dudes can do.”