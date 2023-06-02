Latto and Cardi B Join Forces for ‘Put It On Da Floor’ Remix: Stream It Now

Latto is putting it on the floor (again), and bringing Cardi B along for the ride.

After quite literally ripping Cardi out of plastic in a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday (May 31), Latto used the opening line of her bouncy single “Put It On Da Floor” to announce a revamped remix with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper that dropped at midnight (June 2).

Following its April 20 release, the original track amassed over 100k video creations on TikTok, and came as a follow up to Latto’s pop-centric “Lottery.” Now back in her rap bag, the Atlanta-made wordsmith is off to a good start, enlisting Cardi for what may become the song of the summer.

While some fans attribute the choice to Latto’s recent beef with Cardi’s arch nemesis Nicki Minaj, the “WAP” rapper has proven to be a no-brainer feature, most recently catapulting GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2,” the single exploding thanks to Cardi’s iconic verse.

“Big Latto Big Bardi ISSA REAL BTCH PARTY!!!” Latto wrote on an Instagram post sharing the single’s cover art which shows a denim-clad Cardi and Latto striking a handful of playful poses, donning matching blonde hairdos.

Latto has had quite the year, being honored as Billboard’s Women In Music Powerhouse, launching her 777 Radio podcast with Apple Music and putting on an acclaimed set at Coachella in April, creative directed by Teyana Taylor. Latto was also nominated for best new artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards and hopped on a few remixes herself, including Tia Corinne’s “Freaky T” and Mello Buckzz’s “Boom Pt. 2.”

Stream “Put It On Da Floor Again” here: