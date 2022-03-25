Mariah Carey & DJ Khaled to Join Latto on ‘Big Energy’ Remix

Latto is adding that real “Big Energy” to her 2021 breakout hit with an upcoming remix featuring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled.

The rapper revealed that the new take on “Big Energy” is set to drop on Monday (Mar. 28). The announcement comes following a not-so-subtle Twitter exchange between Latto and Carey, in which the duo hinted at a collaboration through clever emojis.

The collaboration between Latto and Mariah Carey makes sense, as “Big Energy” samples Tom Tom Club’s 1981 single, “Genius Of Love,” which most fans will recognize from Carey’s “Fantasy.”

The song, released via StreamCut/RCA Records in September, hit No. 14 on the latest Billboard Hot 100, marking the 23-year-old Atlanta native’s first top 40 hit. The “Big Energy” remix also comes following the release of her album 777 on Mar. 25, which features star-studded guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.

“I basically took this masculine, trendy ‘big d–k energy’ quote from Twitter and made it a thing where all genders can have ‘big energy’ and take it deeper than just [something] sexual,” Latto previously told Billboard of her song. “I wanted it to be empowering. It’s an aura that you carry and a confidence. It’s just an overall vibe and when you walk in the room, you have ‘big energy’ and no one can tell you otherwise. It’s an uplifting thing and turning a funny quote into something positive.

“My main thing that I like to push on my fans — or even if you’re not a fan and just tuned into my career — you can like the music or not like the music, but I want you to appreciate my come up, my hustle, my grind, my dedication to what I do,” she continued. “The proof is in the pudding. If you put your mind and hard work and prayer into what you do, it will happen. I’ve been doing this since I was eight years old, and I’m watching my dreams unfold. If eight-year-old Latto saw me being on Billboard — that’s huge to me. I would never take that for granted because these are things that I worked for to accomplish. The biggest thing I want them to take from me is if they stay down, the come up is near.”