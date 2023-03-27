Latto Takes Flight With New Apple Music 1 ‘777 Radio’ Show: Watch the Trailer

Latto will be taking some lucky listeners on a ride of a lifetime with her new Apple Music 1 show 777 Radio, which will be landing on Apple Music’s global live-streaming radio station Thursday, March 30.

Apple Music announced the “Lottery” MC’s new show on Monday (March 27), who was dressed in the flyest flight attendant outfit and addressing the rest of the passengers (herself) from 30,000 feet in the air. “Welcome aboard 777 Air. I’m Big Latto, and I’ll be your flight attendant today,” she announced over the intercom. “Please make sure to put the BS on airplane mode and leave all your baggage at home. ‘Cause we goin’ outside, baby. Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride.”

Latto Courtesy Photo

Her “For the Night” collaborator Chloe Bailey will be 777 Radio‘s first guest on Thursday at 11 a.m. PST, when they’ll discuss relationships, body image, comparisons with her sister (and the other half of Chloe x Halle) Halle and more.

“I’m going to keep it very personal and play what I actually listen to,” Latto said in an Apple Music press release. “I’m going to highlight new artists that I feel like the world needs to hear, artists that I think deserve more spotlight. I listen to a lot of female rap, so definitely supporting the girls, and definitely a lot of Southern music.”

The radio show’s title comes from Latto’s sophomore album 777, which she released a year ago on March 25, 2022. The album — which spawned hits like the Billboard Hot 100 No. 3, multi-platinum smash “Big Energy” — peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and No. 8 on Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

See the trailer for Latto’s 777 Radio Apple Music 1 show below.