Larry June Announces Larry’s Market Run Tour: See the Dates

Bay Area rapper Larry June is ready to hit the road with Larry’s Market Run Tour, which Live Nation announced Monday (March 20).

The 47-date jaunt will kick off on May 8 at Minneapolis’ Varsity Theater and hit various cities across the United States, including Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and Atlanta, before eventually wrapping on July 23 at Oakland, Calif.’s Fox Theater for a hometown show.

Pre-sale for tickets starts Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local time, and general on sale begins this Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. local time here.

June’s tour arrives two months after the release of The Great Escape, his collaborative album with producer The Alchemist, due March 31. Previously released tracks “60 Days” and “89 Earthquake” will be featured on the project. Fans can catch an inside look at the making of The Great Escape in a 13-minute documentary (directed by Miggs) below.

His Spaceships on the Blade album ranked No. 4 on Billboard‘s 20 best hip-hop albums of 2022. Regarding the album, this reporter wrote, “The 20-track set plays like a laidback soundtrack for a late-night joyride (in June’s Lamborghini Huracán EVO, no less), as he whips though ’70s soul-funk on ‘Private Valet,’ ’80s R&B on the Syd-assisted ‘For Tonight’ and ’90s house on ‘Don’t Check Me.’ Even when he takes his listeners through the scenic route of his life, he reflects on the previous bumps in the road on ‘Organic Adjustments’ (‘You can hear it in my music/ Came from the bottom of it’) and maps out his ultimate destination on ‘Appreciate It All’ (‘Now we cop real estate, pass it down to the seed’).”

See Larry’s Market Run Tour dates below.