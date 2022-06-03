Quality Control’s Lakeyah Signs With Motown & Drops ‘Mind Yo Business’ Featuring Latto

Rising Quality Control artist Lakeyah has signed a new deal with the iconic Motown Records, and dropped a new collab with Billboard Music Award nominated rapper Latto.

The jam, titled “Mind Yo Business,” and accompanying music video, debuted on Friday (June 3) via her new label.

Speaking on her new single and joining forces musically with lyricist Latto, Lakeyah said in a statement, “I got the chance to collab with one of my favorite new era rap girls! Both the song and the video are fire. I can’t wait for everyone to hear ‘Mind Yo Business.'”

She also added about penning a deal with classic label Motown Records, “I’m super excited and blessed to also be in business with Motown Records. They’ve always been supportive of my music and now it’s just on another level!”

Prior to the signing, Lakeyah found success with her fan-favorite songs, including “Female Goat” featuring City Girls, and her solo tune “Too Much.”

“Lakeyah is an undeniable talent that has been honing her craft under the tutelage of QC,” Motown CEO and chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam said in a statement. “Her ability to maneuver from rap prowess to melodic songstress is seamless, and we’re excited about all of the incredible forthcoming music. Lakeyah has been dedicated to her craft since the age of 15, and now is primed for success at the highest level.”

Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas added, “We’ve been developing Lakeyah for a couple years knowing we had our eyes on this Motown signing because she’s got all the makings of a star. I have no doubt she’s going to rise quickly in this culture and make a big mark for herself.”

Watch the music video for “Mind Yo Business” featuring Latto below: