Lady Leshurr Wants Cardi B to Give Her Credit for ‘Cheap A– Weave’ Sample

"You mind asking Cardi if she can break me off a likkle change she used my beat/idea before her big break," Lady Leshurr tweeted.

Lady Leshurr
Lady Leshurr attends the NME Awards 2022 at O2 Academy Brixton on March 2, 2022 in London. Tristan Fewings/GI

Lady Leshurr is calling out Cardi B for the 2015 song, “Cheap A– Weave,” which features a sample of the former’s “Queen Speech 4.”

It all started when Leshurr replied to a fan on Tuesday (Aug. 2) who tweeted out the title of Cardi’s throwback track, writing, “You mind asking Cardi if she can break me off a likkle [sic] change she used my beat/idea before her big break and is now a millionaire and I got paid 0.”

Upon seeing the tweet, the “I Like It” rapper wrote, “I made like 2 dollars of that song ….you want the other dollar?”

Leshurr went on to note that she’s mostly “mad I had to tweet banter 4 a response when I dm u years ago about it,” adding that the song is now on “streaming sites” and comes up in search results before her original track, “Queen Speech 4.”

“I don’t find the song on apple but if it’s on any streaming service I will be makin sure it’s takin down including YouTube. I will also make sure I send you your dollar,” Cardi concluded.

Leshurr’s comments come amid a series of artists demanding credit for their work when sampled. Just last week, Beyoncé removed the interpolation of Kelis‘ 2003 hit “Milkshake” on the Renaissance track “Energy” from Apple and Tidal.

Kelis noted that she found out about the interpolation “the same way everyone else did,” suggesting that she had not gotten a heads up beforehand, slamming people in the music business who have “no soul or integrity.”

