Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Daughter Stormi Makes Her Musical Debut on ‘Utopia’

Stormi baby is following in her dad’s footsteps!

The five-year-old daughter of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner makes an adorable appearance on the rapper’s freshly released album, Utopia, as her sweet voice is heard on the track “Thank God.” When Scott shouts out Stormi in the lyric, “Storm’s a minor, but you know she’s livin’ major,” she replies, “That’s right, Daddy.”

Scott and Jenner share two children together: Stormi and one-year-old son Aire. Rumors began circulating that the couple had split over the holidays following unconfirmed reports that Scott had cheated on Jenner. The duo have dated on and off since 2017, briefly splitting in 2019 before reconciling a year later.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has since been romantically linked to actor Timothée Chalamet. Scott seemed to have made a reference to the new relationship on his song, “Meltdown,” when he raps, “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the Willy Wonka factory/ Burn an athlete like it’s calories/ find another flame hot as me, b—-.”

The Willy Wonka line is seemingly in reference to Chalamet’s lead role in the upcoming film, Wonka. Jenner and Chalamet have not publicly confirmed their relationship.

Listen to Stormi’s cameo on “Thank God” below.