Still Making History: Kranium’s ‘Black Love’ Playlist Features Beyonce, Rihanna & More

This year, Billboard celebrates Black History Month with different playlists catered to “Black Love.” We’ve handpicked artists, producers, and songwriters to highlight songs that best embody the amorous theme and explain why these records give them that butterfly feeling every time. Be on that lookout every Tuesday and Thursday for new playlists from some of your favorites.

Dancehall star Kranium takes the wheel and gives Billboard his selections for today’s edition (Feb. 24). From Beyonce to Rihanna, Kranium provides a diverse offering that will surely raise the temperature for prospering relationships.

In January, Kranium released his new single “Wi Deh Yah.” The upbeat record will catalyze Kranium’s forthcoming tour, kicking off April 28.

Check his playlist below.