Kodak Black Mocks ‘Officer Pinky D—‘ on Twitter After Arrest

Just days after Kodak Black was arrested on drug possession charges in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the 25-year-old rapper took to Twitter to express his frustration.

“Hey I’m Officer Pinky D— The One On The News For Arresting The Rapper Kid With The Big D— And Alotta Cash,” he tweeted on Tuesday (July 19). “Yea My Daughter Talks About It So Much I Had To Pull Em Over So I Can Feel It Myself .. No Lie Bro Felt Like He Had A Shotgun In His Front Pocket.”

“PEOPLE DONT EVEN CARE TO KNOW WAS GOING ON THEY JUS WANNA BASH A N—-,” he continued. “KWIK TO SAY A N—- A FAILURE OR SOME S— BUT GOD GONE ALWAYS MAKE MY ENEMIES MY FOOTSTOOL KUZ IM A GOOD N—-.”

Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, was pulled over on Friday afternoon (July 15) for suspected illegal window tint. After smelling marijuana and searching his SUV, police say they found 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash, according to a FHP press release. A record check also revealed that Black’s vehicle tag and driver’s license were both expired.

Black was taken to Broward County Jail and charged with with possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking in oxycodone, online records show. A $75,000 bond was negotiated for his release the rapper’s lawyer Bradford Cohen told Billboard.

“Never judge a case based on an arrest,” Cohen said. “There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of 75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”