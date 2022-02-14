Kodak Black Is in ‘Stable Condition’ After Being Shot in an ‘Unprovoked Attack,’ Lawyer Says

Kodak Black‘s lawyer updated fans via social media on Sunday (Feb. 13) about the rapper’s condition in the wake of a shooting that injured four at an L.A. afterparty in the early morning of Feb. 11.

“There was an unprovoked attack on an individual kodak was with, when security and kodak came to his aid, several shots were fired at them by an unidentified assailant,” attorney Bradford Cohen wrote on Instagram. “Luckily, this was all caught on video. Kodak was struck in the leg. It was not life threatening, he will make a full recovery and he is in stable condition.”

The shooting occurred outside The Nice Guy restaurant, during a party following a Justin Bieber concert, the LAPD told The Associated Press, with NBC News reporting that the rapper was one of those who was shot. According to video published by TMZ, Black was posing for photos with a group of people when fighting broke out, ultimately escalating in the gunfire.

The LAPD gave a statement Saturday that two of the men had been transported to local hospitals by ambulance, while the other two had driven themselves, and all four had non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier, Bieber had hosted a private concert at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center as part of the city-wide celebration in the lead-up to the 2022 Super Bowl. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pop star, his wife Hailey Bieber, Khloe Kardashian, Drake and Tobey Maguire were also among the A-listers inside the afterparty, though none were present for the violence.

The shooter has yet to be identified, and the LAPD has asked that any witnesses come forward to help solve the case. Read the statement from Black’s lawyer below.