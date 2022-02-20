Kodak Black Speaks Out After Shooting Outside Super Bowl Party, Shows Off Leg Injury

Kodak Black performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Kodak Black is reflecting on being shot in the leg outside a Los Angeles afterparty during Super Bowl weekend.

The 24-year-old rapper took to Instagram Live on Friday (Feb. 18) to discuss the shooting incident, which occurred outside The Nice Guy restaurant in the early hours of Feb. 11 following a Justin Bieber concert. Three other men were also shot, but their injuries were not life threatening.

“Quarterbacks get sacked too,” a shirtless Kodak said in the video while flashing a stack of cash. “Listen bruh, n—- done popped me. Stop playing, this shit p—-. But at the end of the day, alright, n—-s take they licks.”

The rapper — who was seated next to another man in the clip — also showed off his injured leg, which was wrapped in a bandage and sporting a knee brace.

“At the end of the day, n—- ain’t hiding and s—,” Kodak said. “This what it is. Screenshot it, be happy about it. Whatever, hooray. Celebrate this muthaf—–, you heard me. ‘Bout time.”

The rapper continued, “I done stood up in shootouts. I done stood up in multiple shootouts and ain’t never get scratched. Just got a little scratch.”

Kodak also shared a photo on Instagram of his injured leg. “Minor Incident Over The Weekend But All Praise To YAHWEH,” the rapper wrote on Saturday (Feb. 19), adding that he purchased a new $3 million mansion for his mother.

In the snapshot, Kodak is standing next to another man with a similar leg injury. It’s unclear if that individual was also involved in the Feb. 11 shooting.

According to video published by TMZ, Kodak was posing for photos with a group of people when fighting broke out, ultimately escalating in the gunfire. The LAPD gave a statement that two of the men had been transported to local hospitals by ambulance, while the other two had driven themselves.

Following the shooting, Kodak’s lawyer gave an update on social media about the rapper’s condition.

“There was an unprovoked attack on an individual kodak was with, when security and kodak came to his aid, several shots were fired at them by an unidentified assailant,” attorney Bradford Cohen wrote on Instagram. “Luckily, this was all caught on video. Kodak was struck in the leg. It was not life threatening, he will make a full recovery and he is in stable condition.”

The shooter has not yet been identified, and the LAPD has asked that any witnesses come forward to help solve the case.

Earlier, Bieber had hosted a private concert at West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center as part of the city-wide celebration in the lead-up to the 2022 Super Bowl. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pop star, his wife Hailey Bieber, Khloe Kardashian, Drake and Tobey Maguire were also among the A-listers inside the afterparty, though none were present for the violence.