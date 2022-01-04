Kodak Black Offers to Do a Verzuz Battle Against Jay-Z — With Some High Stakes

Kodak Black thinks he’s found the perfect rapper to go up against Jay-Z in a Verzuz battle: himself. On Monday (Jan. 3), the rapper took to Twitter to volunteer for the face-off against Hov, and the hypothetical stakes are sky high.

“I’ll do a [Verzuz] wit Jay Z,” he tweeted with a smiling devil emoji. “‘IF’ he win he get 15 % of my catalog ! I win he make me Vice President of roc nation.”

While the “99 Problems” rapper has yet to publicly respond to the offer, he did make it clear at the tail end of 2021 that he considers himself untouchable in any potential matchup of the popular battle series between musical artists. (Even still, Billboard decided to play along and rounded up five of our own picks for who could go toe-to-toe with Jay, including Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Busta Rhymes and wife Beyoncé. We even made an official poll about it here.)

However, Black may be too busy in the coming days to focus on a Verzuz, considering he kicked off the new year by getting arrested in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 for trespassing in his South Florida hometown of Pompano Beach. And that’s just nine months after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a teenage girl in April; he was originally facing a rape charge, but accepted a plea deal on a lesser charge for violating probation, according to The Associated Press.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, may be gearing up for an altogether different kind of battle, as he’s been pitted against his wife on the Oscars shortlist for best original song. If both he and Beyoncé make the final cut for nominations, it’ll be the first time in Academy Awards history that a married couple will be competing against one another in any category.

Check out Kodak’s Verzuz challenge to Jay below.