Kirk Franklin & Live Nation Urban Bring Back Exodus Music & Arts Festival

Award-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin and Live Nation Urban have announced the return of the Exodus Music & Arts Festival. Launched in 2018, the festival will mark its third year at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas by expanding from one to two days (May 20-21) for the first time. Performers who will be joining host/headliner Franklin onstage include Yolanda Adams, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tamela Mann and Natalie Grant.

“I am absolutely thrilled that our music festival is back and bigger than ever, now extending to two full days of unique voices and talented artists that will inspire and uplift all those in attendance,” Franklin said in a statement. “Exodus has always been about bringing together fans and artists in celebration of the power of gospel music, and it’s a true honor to be a part of this incredible event once again. I’m also incredibly thankful for our partnership with Live Nation Urban, which has allowed us to create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

Added Live Nation Urban president Shawn Gee, “Kirk Franklin and his team have been amazing partners for Live Nation Urban. This was the first festival partnership we entered into when the company was formed a few years back. It’s great to see the event grow and scale, and we will continue to invest in the gospel music community as it’s an area of priority for LNU.”

The Exodus Music & Arts Festival welcomed such gospel stars as Mann, Marvin Sapp and Tye Tribbett during its aforementioned inaugural year. For its second year in 2019, the festival boasted a lineup that featured Cobbs Leonard, Fred Hammond, The Clark Sisters and Travis Greene, among other acts.

Additional information about the 2023 Exodus Music & Arts Festival will be announced in the coming weeks. Ticket information is available here.