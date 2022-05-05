×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West Walked Out on Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue When She Said This

"I made fun of myself, my mom and of everything that is personal to me. It is all fun and games and apparently, it wasn't to him," Kardashian said.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards sponsored by Harry Winston and Rémy Martin at MOMA on Nov. 6, 2019 in New York City. Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

When Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October, the reality TV star and business mogul mentioned her ongoing divorce from her husband Ye (formerly Kanye West) during her opening monologue, which she claims prompted the 24-time Grammy winner to leave.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West

See latest videos, charts and news

“I’ve been very blessed in this life and I’m grateful for everything, honestly: all the ups, all the downs,” she said at the time. “I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America: A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

Related

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Have the Ultimate 'Fairytale' Proposal in 'The Kardashians'…

She went on, “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know that sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth and if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

Turns out, Ye was not thrilled with a few of her monologue comments. In the latest episode of the Hulu reality series The Kardashians, Kardashian said Ye was on set behind-the-scenes during her SNL appearance but walked out after hearing her divorce remarks.

“He is upset at the fact that I used the word ‘divorced’; he wished I said the word ‘filed’ for divorce,” she explains. “And he was upset that I also said he was a ‘rapper.’ He said, ‘I am so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said ‘rapper.’” I never want to offend anyone, and I never want to hurt anyone, but also that is what this monologue was for. It was to make a joke. I made fun of myself, my mom, and of everything that is personal to me. It is all fun and games, and apparently, it wasn’t to him.”

See Kardashian’s SNL monologue below:

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad