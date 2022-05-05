Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West Walked Out on Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue When She Said This

When Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October, the reality TV star and business mogul mentioned her ongoing divorce from her husband Ye (formerly Kanye West) during her opening monologue, which she claims prompted the 24-time Grammy winner to leave.

“I’ve been very blessed in this life and I’m grateful for everything, honestly: all the ups, all the downs,” she said at the time. “I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America: A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

She went on, “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know that sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth and if there’s one thing that I always strive to be, it’s genuine.”

Turns out, Ye was not thrilled with a few of her monologue comments. In the latest episode of the Hulu reality series The Kardashians, Kardashian said Ye was on set behind-the-scenes during her SNL appearance but walked out after hearing her divorce remarks.

“He is upset at the fact that I used the word ‘divorced’; he wished I said the word ‘filed’ for divorce,” she explains. “And he was upset that I also said he was a ‘rapper.’ He said, ‘I am so much more than a rapper. I can’t believe you said ‘rapper.’” I never want to offend anyone, and I never want to hurt anyone, but also that is what this monologue was for. It was to make a joke. I made fun of myself, my mom, and of everything that is personal to me. It is all fun and games, and apparently, it wasn’t to him.”

See Kardashian’s SNL monologue below: