Killer Mike Announces First Solo Album in 10 Years, Releases New Single ‘Don’t Let the Devil’: Listen

Killer Mike is hopping back on the saddle as a solo artist for this forthcoming album, Michael. Announced Wednesday (April 19), the Run the Jewels rhymer also dished out a new record with his partner El-P titled “Don’t Let the Devil” and revealed the project’s June 16 release date.

“[Run the Jewels] is the X-Men. This is my Logan,” Mike told Rolling Stone. “It’s our 10-year anniversary, and Michael is an origin story, so I wanted to start with El.”

“Don’t Let the Devil” is co-produced by El-P, No I.D. and Little Shalimar, with Thankugoodsir relegated to hook duties. The soulful tune finds Mike in his element, boasting about the potency of Run the Jewels as a duo, rhyming, “The jewels runners, the product of many cruel summers/ And the description was fittin’, they say it’s two gunners.”

In a post on Instagram, Mike spoke about his high hopes of making his 12-year-old self happy with his latest collaboration with El-P. “I want to time travel and tell 12-year-old #MICHAEL that he dropped a 🔥 song with his rap potna El-P and had some dope Nike SB collabs on his born-day, plus he had a party,” he wrote. “Life is great, kid. Stay focused and Don’t Let The Devil coerce ya!

Michael will serve as Mike’s first solo album in 10 years following the release of 2012’s R.A.P. Music. He previously released solo tracks, including “Run” with Young Thug and Dave Chappelle, and “Talk’n That Shit!”

Run the Jewels will also embark on a 10th-anniversary tour in select cities.

Listen to “Don’t Let the Devil” below.