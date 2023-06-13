Killer Mike, Future & André 3000 Are ‘Scientists & Engineers’ on New Single: Listen Now

The last time Killer Mike released a solo album, Barack Obama was still the President of the United States. In the time since 2012’s R.A.P. Music, the Grammy-winning rapper joined forces with Brooklyn-based producer El-P to craft four stunning albums as a duo named Run the Jewels. Since the turn of the decade, the Atlanta rapper has been easing his way back into solo releases. Last year, Killer Mike released two singles — “Talk’n That S–t!” and the Young Thug-assisted “Run” — both of which are set to appear on Michael, his forthcoming sixth studio album.

On Tuesday (June 13), Killer Mike unleashed “Scientists & Engineers,” a star-studded collaboration featuring contributions from Grammy-winner André 3000, Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper Future and Chicago R&B savant Eryn Allen Kane. With acclaimed producers such as James Blake and No I.D. in the credits, the song’s production provides a meditative soundscape for each rapper to spit over.

“A stamina stampede of happily happenings, dabblin’ into obliv’ V on, neon, be on the ambiance beyond as you promised that you would live,” André 3000 raps in an all-too-rare solo verse.

“Scientist & Engineers” also marks a quasi-Dungeon Family reunion. Killer Mike, André 3000 and Future are all a part of the iconic Southern hip-hop musical collective.

Fans can stream Michael in its entirety this Friday, June 16. Features on Killer Mike’s new record include Ty Dolla $ign, Blxst, 2 Chainz, Jagged Edge, 6LACK, CeeLo Green and El-P.

Killer Mike has landed four titles on the Billboard 200, including 2003’s Monster (No. 10). On the Hot 100, he has reached as high as No. 19 thanks to his featured turn on OutKast’s “The Whole World.” In 2020, Killer Mike became the first recipient of the Billboard Change Maker Award.

Stream “Scientists & Engineers” above.