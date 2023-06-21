Killer Mike Says Andre 3000’s Long-Awaited Debut Album Is on the Way

After delivering a rousing feature on Killer Mike’s “Scientists & Engineers,” Andre 3000 might have more verses under the tuck. In a Tuesday (June 20) interview with Sway in the Morning, Killer Mike revealed that the Outkast lyricist doesn’t only have more music on the way, but also a new album that might be coming soon.

During their discussion in light of Mike’s new album, Michael, Sway mentioned Andre having a new album on the way, with the Run The Jewels rhymer seemingly agreeing with him. “Yeah. I think we fly out in a couple weeks to go listen to it,” he revealed. The conversation continued with Sway saying that Mike had already heard nine songs and that there were more records in the stash.

In a previous interview with The Breakfast Club, co-host Charlamagne Tha God noted that Mike played him an unreleased song featuring Three Stacks and dubbed it “one of the greatest hip-hop records” he had heard. Mike doubled down Charlamagne’s claims and said: “There is another Killer Mike and Dre feature and all we gotta do is make this album go No. 1 and make the guys from the label really, really happy and I’ll be back next year. It’s about 12 minutes — seven and five. Stacks rap longer. When you handsome all the girls like you, you get to rap longer.”

If 3000’s album comes to light, it will serve as his debut effort as a solo artist. Along with “Scientists & Engineers,” 3000’s last sighting was from Kanye West’s 2021 Donda loosie “Life of the Party,” where the rap luminaries teamed up for the seven-minute gem.

Last Friday (June 16), Killer Mike released Michael with a laundry list of features, including Future, Andre 3000, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, Blxst, Curren$y, and more. The 14-track offering touches on Mike’s childhood, especially his relationship with his mother.

“I miss my mama. I miss her so much,” Mike told Billboard last week. “I wish I could call her and tell her how much people love this record. I wish I could tell her having me listen to Curtis Mayfield influenced the first song on this record and the vibe of this record. I wish I could tell her how much her encouragement means to me. And I said all of this while she was alive. I told her she was dope. I told her, ‘Aw Ma, I love listening to Curtis Mayfield, The Isleys and Willie Nelson with you,’ but I didn’t understand how to let her know until she was gone the deep reverence I have for her. I revere her and I wish I had the opportunity to share that with her. She’s the only human being I hold that kind of reverence for. And that’s how that song makes me feel every time I hear it.”

Listen to Mike’s interview with Sway in the video above.