Kid Cudi Teases a Second New Album, Debuts Song ‘Freshie’ in Rolling Loud California Set

"I have 'Entergalactic' coming in the summer, and I wanna drop another album before that," the rapper hinted.

Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi performs during Rolling Loud at NOS Events Center on December 10, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. Timothy Norris/WireImage

Kid Cudi had a few surprises up his sleeve for his set at Rolling Loud California on Friday (Dec. 10).

During his headlining performance, the rapper revealed to the crowd that, ahead of the planned release of the forthcoming soundtrack to Netflix’s Entergalactic, he’s actually been hard at work on another project.

“I have Entergalactic coming in the summer, and I wanna drop another album before that,” Cudi said. “I got some tasty surprises and I’m really excited about all this new s–t, this new music, to give to you guys. That’s why I’m teasing this s–t now because it’s coming out soon.” From there, the artist jumped into a brand-new song titled “Freshie,” which he described as “a lot of bars, a lot of rap.”

Kid Cudi

Ahead of his Rolling Loud California performance, Cudi unveiled “Just Look Up” — his melodic collaboration with Ariana Grande from the star-filled Netflix film Don’t Look Up. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry Jonah Hill and more — including a cameo from Grande herself — the apocalyptic satire is currently playing in select theaters around the country before heading to the streamer on Dec. 24.

Meanwhile, the A Man Named Scott star also memorialized his late friend Virgil Abloh recently, sharing his final text exchange with the Off-White and Louis Vuitton designer before Abloh’s tragic and unexpected death following a private cancer battle earlier this month.

Check out fan-captured footage of Cudi debuting “Freshie” during his Rolling Loud California set below.

