Kid Cudi Shares Final Text He Sent Virgil Abloh: ‘I’ve Never Known Anyone Quite Like Him’

Kid Cudi opened up about his friendship with late designer Virgil Abloh in a series of posts on Wednesday (Dec. 1), in which he shared his thoughts on the pioneering fashion figure, as well as the final texts the two shared before Abloh’s death from cancer on Nov. 28.

“It’s taken me a few days to make this post. Tryna find the right words,” Cudder wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of the two together and the rapper wearing some of Abloh’s Louis Vuitton designs on stage. “Virgil was the kindest most warmest soul I’ve ever met. He was a true visionary, genius, disrupter, epic DJ and artist, but he was also just truly a beautiful human. I’ve never known anyone quite like him. And I know i never will. Once in a lifetime.”

The second part of the post featured a heartfelt dedication to Abloh, who Cudi thanked for “being a true friend and always makin me feel special when u sent a text, made time for me to hang or sent some shoes w my name on them. I love you endlessly. Til we meet again my friend. I hope u see what you’ve done. You changed the world forever. You did that. I love you Virgil. Goodbye my friend.”

Cudi, who walked in this week’s Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 show — where he performed his song “Moon” — also shared the pair’s final text exchange from last week. “I’m glad I got to tell u how I felt about u,” he tweeted. “Im happy u didn’t leave here not knowing. I love you Virg FOREVER.”

In the text exchange included below that note, the friends casually talked about the show, with Cudi writing, “Miami gon be a feature film n—a!,” with Abloh responding, “MAJORRRRRR… action movie.” A few days later, Cudi had more on his mind, adding, “Yo willis whats good! Wanted to connect w u about the show and see what u had in mind for me to wear. Im gettin my hair colored today and wanna have a color that goes w the fit… Hope u had a great thanksgiving w the fam!! So thankful to have u in my life. Love u brother.”

Abloh shared the love, responding, “Mad love for you my G… Did you get a fitting time yet?”

Fashion house Louis Vuitton’s first-ever U.S. fashion show was a somber, whimsical tribute to Abloh, just days after his death. The Miami menswear event, an unofficial kickoff to the prestigious Art Basel fair, had been in the works for months and guests including Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North, Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, model Bella Hadid, Joe Jonas, Maluma and Pharrell, arrived in sleek LV monogrammed silver speedboats. Cudi and Erykah Badu performed at an after-party.

See Cudi’s posts and video of his performance below.

Our last text was Saturday morning. Im glad I got to tell u how I felt about u. Im happy u didnt leave here not knowing. I love you Virg FOREVER pic.twitter.com/9lRivcCvlM — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) December 1, 2021

Kid Cudi performing "Moon" at Virgil Abloh's final Louis Vuitton show last night. pic.twitter.com/EMV0a2XQ7c — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) December 1, 2021