Kid Cudi Says Pusha T Track Is ‘Last Song’ He’ll Ever Do With Kanye: ‘He’s Not My Friend’

You will hear Kid Cudi rapping alongside Pusha T and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) on Push’s new song “Rock N Roll.” The track appears midway through Pusha’s It’s Almost Dry album, which is due out on Friday (April 22). On Tuesday (April 19), Cudi tweeted that while he signed-off on the inclusion of the song, it is the very last time you will ever hear him on a track alongside his former friend Ye.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got w Pusha,” Cudi wrote. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye. I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.”

West co-produced Dry with Pharrell Williams and he also appears on the track “Dreamin of the Past,” while Pharrell and Jay-Z join Pusha on the single “Neck & Wrist,” Don Toliver and Lil Uzi Vert pop up on “Scrape it Off the Top” and Pusha’s former Clipse partner Malice and Labrinth close the features out on “I Pray For You.”

While Cudi and West had a long-running creative collaboration and friendship, things turned south earlier this year when West publicly announced why Cudder would not be appearing on his Donda 2 album. The call-out appeared to be the latest, and seemingly, most permanent break in their more than decade-long alliance.

Cudi was signed to West’s G.O.O.D. Music label in 2008 after meeting West a few years earlier. West was then featured on “Make Her Say (I Poke Her Face),” Cudi’s single from his 2009 album Man on the Moon: The End of Day — the album that launched Cudi’s career under G.O.O.D. Cudi had also previously contributed to West’s 808s & Heartbreak album and the pair also collaborated on “Erase Me” (Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, 2010, “Gorgeous” and “All of the Lights” (My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, 2010), “All of the Lights” and “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” (The Life of Pablo, 2016).

Their up-and-down relationship see-sawed over the years. Cudi left “big brother” Ye’s G.O.O.D. team in April 2013, saying at the time that he was unhappy with his vocals on “Guilt Trip” from West’s Yeezus album and then slamming Kanye in a Sept. 2016 Twitter rant (“these n—-s don’t give a f–k about me”) — which Ye responded to on stage that day by basically telling Cudi to never “mention my name in a bad manner” again; a few days later Kanye apologized for slamming Cudder, calling him “my brother… the most influential artist of the past 10 years?”

And even though Cudi joined Ye on stage on that same tour two months later and again in 2017 and the pair released the joint album Kids See Ghosts in June 2018, by early this year things seemed to devolved into a situation beyond repair. On Feb. 12, Ye uploaded a note to Instagram in which he tagged his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian and Cudi, announcing that Kid would not be on the album because “he’s friend with you know who.”

The latter appeared to be a reference to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Kardashian. Cudi left a comment on Ye’s post and also seemingly tweeted a response — though he didn’t mention Ye by name on Twitter. “Too bad I dont wanna be on ur album u f—in dinosaur hahaha,” Cudi responded directly to Ye on Instagram. “everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. Ima pray for you brother.”

At press time it did not appear that West has responded to Cudi’s tweet and a spokesperson for West/Pusha had not returned a request for comment.

Check out Cudi’s tweet below.