Kid Cudi Promises ‘1 More Album’ After Hinting at Retirement: ‘This Is for All My Fans’

It looks like Kid Cudi is putting his potential retirement on the back burner — at least for now. On Sunday (Nov. 6), the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper explained on Twitter that he will prepare one more album before his record deal with Republic Records is up, and that he’ll potentially be releasing songs he’s previously teased.

“Im doin 1 more album and then im done w my deal and not sure what ima do after that but yea, 1 more,” he wrote. “Wont be next year. Keep u posted.” In a follow up tweet, Cudi added, “This is for all my fans that have been ridin w me for so long. This will be all new music. The songs ive teased ill prolly put out as singles here and there to hold u over.”

During the rapper’s appearance on Hot Ones in early October, he shared that he feels like his career as a rap artist is “nearing the end.”

Host Sean Evans had asked the rapper who he looked to as the blueprint for aging gracefully as an artist. “Yeah, like Jay-Z for sure,” Cudi said. “But I don’t feel like I have what they have. I just don’t know if I wanna do music, drop albums for too much longer, you know? I’m kind of nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi, I think.”

As for what the artist sees himself doing in the future? “This is like a wacky idea I had years ago. But it would be cool to, like, one day be a kindergarten teacher, and just do that for a couple years,” he shared. “Like, when I’m, like, 50 … And I just, like, infect the youth with that freshness. Get ’em young, and then those kids will just sprinkle the freshness to the world, and I’ll just be like, ‘Yes! Yes!’”

Cudi’s most recent album Entergalactic — the corresponding set for animated Netflix special of the same name — peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200.

See Cudi’s tweets below.

