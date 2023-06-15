×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Kid Cudi Announces Lineup For Second Annual Moon Man’s Landing Festival in Cleveland

Lil Uzi Vert, $uicideboy$ on the lineup for the August event.

Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. Dimitrios Kambouris/GI for WarnerMedia

Kid Cudi has announced the lineup for his second annual Moon Man’s Landing festival in his hometown of Cleveland. In an announcement on Wednesday, the “Solo Dolo” rapper revealed that Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray, $uicideboy$, Bashfortheworld, Siena Bella and Chelsea Pastel will join him on August 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Related

Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi Is ‘The Best Daddy’ Ever After Scoring Taylor Swift Tickets for His…

Fans can register now for access to passes for the AEG-promoted fest, with the presale slated to kick off at noon ET on June 21. Last year’s inaugural Landing featured Playboi Carti, HAIM, Toliver, Dominick Fike, Pusha T, Jaden and 070 Shake.

Cudi dropped the new single “Porsche Topless” earlier this month, the initial salvo from his upcoming INSANO album, which does not currently have a firm release date. The rapper is also slated to star in Knuckles, the Paramount+ Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that the series’ cast had gotten a major upgrade with the additions of Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel.

They join the previously announced cast led by Idris Elba as Knuckles and Adam Pally, who will reprise his role from the Sonic movie of Wade Whipple; other recurring cast members on board include Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Ellie Taylor and guests Ryan McCann and Tika Sumpter back as Maddie. A description of the live-action series says it will follow Knuckles on a “hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.”

Check out the event poster below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad