Kid Cudi Announces Lineup For Second Annual Moon Man’s Landing Festival in Cleveland

Kid Cudi has announced the lineup for his second annual Moon Man’s Landing festival in his hometown of Cleveland. In an announcement on Wednesday, the “Solo Dolo” rapper revealed that Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray, $uicideboy$, Bashfortheworld, Siena Bella and Chelsea Pastel will join him on August 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Fans can register now for access to passes for the AEG-promoted fest, with the presale slated to kick off at noon ET on June 21. Last year’s inaugural Landing featured Playboi Carti, HAIM, Toliver, Dominick Fike, Pusha T, Jaden and 070 Shake.

Cudi dropped the new single “Porsche Topless” earlier this month, the initial salvo from his upcoming INSANO album, which does not currently have a firm release date. The rapper is also slated to star in Knuckles, the Paramount+ Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series. On Wednesday, Deadline reported that the series’ cast had gotten a major upgrade with the additions of Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel.

They join the previously announced cast led by Idris Elba as Knuckles and Adam Pally, who will reprise his role from the Sonic movie of Wade Whipple; other recurring cast members on board include Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Ellie Taylor and guests Ryan McCann and Tika Sumpter back as Maddie. A description of the live-action series says it will follow Knuckles on a “hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.”

Check out the event poster below.