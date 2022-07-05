×
Kid Cudi Announces Greatest Hits Album, Streaming Debut of 2008 Mixtape: ‘I Am So Damn Excited’

Cudi said "A Kid Named Cudi" will start streaming later this month.

Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Christopher Polk

Kid Cudi made the 4th of July a truly explosive holiday for his fans on Monday with a pair of very important announcements about upcoming projects. The first bit of news concerned the rapper’s first-ever greatest hits compilation, The Boy Who Flew to the Moon Vol. 1, which he said will drop on Friday (July 8).

Kid Cudi

Even better, Cudi revealed in the same post that he will be offering his 2008 debut mixtape, A Kid Named Cudi, on streaming services for the first time beginning July 15. “I love u. Ur welcome,” he tweeted on Monday, along with heart, peace sign and smiley face emoji. He followed up a short time later with the announcement that the tracklist for the hits comp will be unveiled on Wednesday (July 6).

A Kid Named Cudi dropped July 17th 2008. This official release is 2 days shy of the 14th anniversary,” Cudi wrote, noting that it will also be available on vinyl. “I am so damn excited u all get to enjoy it again, remastered, w all the jams that made people fans from jump. Also, did a new intro.”

The mixtape was originally released by Fool’s Gold Records and 10.Deep and it contains the song that announced Cudi to the world, his debut single, “Day ‘n’ Nite,” which ran up to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart; the song was the lead single from Cudi’s 2009 debut studio album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day.

The dual announcement caps what’s been a busy month already for Cudi, who is also prepping his eighth studio album, Entergalactic, due out in the fall. The collection is named after his upcoming Netflix series, which is slated to premiere on Sept. 30. He performed the live debut of the album’s first single, “Do What I Want,” at last month’s Governors Ball Festival in New York. He also recently announced the dates for his To The Moon — 2022 World Tour, a 27-city outing that will take him across North America, Asia and Europe beginning with an August 16 show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC through a Nov. 22 gig at the Fabrique in Milan, Italy.

See Cudi’s tweet below.

