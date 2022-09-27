Kid Cudi Unveils Complete ‘Entergalactic’ Track List

Kid Cudi has revealed the full track list for his upcoming album Entergalactic.

“#Entergalactic SEPT 30TH HERE WE GO B–!!” the rapper captioned the post, signaling the LP’s release date set for this Friday via Republic Records.

The 14-track project will serve as a follow-up to Cudi’s 2020 studio set Man on the Moon III: The Chosen and contains the singles “Do What I Want” and “Willing to Trust” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. According to the track list, Entergalatic will also feature another Ty Dolla $ign collab (“Can’t Shake Her”) as well as the 2 Chainz-assisted “Can’t Believe It” and “Somewhere to Fly” featuring Don Toliver. Bonus track “Burrow,” meanwhile, will feature Toliver, Steve Aoki and Dot Da Genius.

The album has been a long time coming, with Cudi teasing its concept as far back as 2019, when he told Complex, “Entergalactic is a fantasy. It’s what I wish I had. I live a very lonely life, but I have hope I’ll find someone someday.”

Over the past couple of months, Cudi has opened up about his falling-out with onetime friend and mentor Kanye West, who blasted him (along with outgoing Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted) in a fake New York Times headline posted to Instagram in early September.

And just last week, the rapper was blown away when Martin Scorsese heaped praise on Pearl, the blood-soaked horror flick starring Mia Goth that he co-produced through his Mad Solar production company.

Check out Cudi’s Entergalactic track list below.