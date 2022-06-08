Kid Cudi’s Daughter Gave His ‘SNL’ Dress the Stamp of Approval

Kid Cudi at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

In April 2021, Kid Cudi paid tribute to Kurt Cobain during his musical guest debut on the long-running NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, wearing a floral dress similar to ones donned by the late Nirvana frontman during the grunge band’s heyday in the ’90s.

While speaking at an event for the New York-Presbyterian Hospital’s Youth Anxiety Center this week, the “Sad People” star shared that his outfit was approved by his most important fashion critic. “My daughter [texted] me and said, ‘Daddy you looked so pretty in your dress,’” he said, according to Complex. “That was all I needed. No one else’s opinion mattered.”

2022’s New York-Presbyterian Youth Anxiety Center dinner marked the 11th anniversary of the program, which works to remove the stigma surrounding mental illness and help those in need seek treatment. Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab in 2016 after struggling with depression and anxiety, and spoke about his journey with mental health with Vogue.com editor Chioma Nnadi at the event.

The rapper said his 12-year-old daughter, whom he shares with Jacqueline Munyasya, remains his biggest supporter to this day. “Everything that I’m about, she’s about,” Cudi shared. “This is a taste of the next generation. She accepts me for as wild and rock and roll as I am.”

“Before I actually had therapy, the music was there for me. It was the perfect way to express myself and feel safe doing it,” Cudi added, according to Vogue. “I’m always asking my daughter if she’s cool. I’m always checking in with her. That’s important; I feel like that’s good for our connection.”