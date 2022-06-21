Kid Cudi Announces Dates For 2022 ‘To the Moon’ World Tour

Kid Cudi attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kid Cudi will spend the summer circling the globe on his To The Moon — 2022 World Tour. The 27-city jaunt will take the Kid across North America, Asia and Europe beginning with an Aug. 16 show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC through a Nov. 22 gig at the Fabrique in Milan, Italy. The headlining stint will feature support from Don Toliver and Strick on the 20 North American shows, with additional support on select dates from Denzel Curry and 070 Shake; support for the international dates will be announced later.

Among the dates on the swing is the inaugural “Moon Man’s Landing” festival in Cudi’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The event will take place on Sept. 17 and feature sets from Playboi Carti, HAIM, Toliver, Dominick Fike, Pusha T, Jaden, 070 Shake and more. The rapper recently released the new single “Do What I Want” from his upcoming Netflix animated series Entergalactic; the accompanying new studio album of the same name will accompany the series, which will begin streaming on Sept. 30.

American Express card members can buy tickets to the North American dates before the general public beginning today (June 21) through Thursday (June 23) at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the public on Friday (June 24) at 10 a.m. local time; ticketing information can be found here.

Check out the dates for the To the Moon tour below.

August 16 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 18 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

August 19 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

August 23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

August 24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

August 25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

August 27 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

August 30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 31 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 1 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 4 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

Sept. 6 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 8 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 9 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept. 14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 17 — Cleveland, OH @ Moon Man’s Landing

Oct. 17 — Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu PIT

Nov. 12 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

Nov. 13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Nov. 15 — London, UK @ The O2

Nov. 17 — Brussels, Belgium @ Palais 12

Nov. 20 — Paris, France @ Zenith

Nov. 22 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique