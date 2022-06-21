Kid Cudi Announces Dates For 2022 ‘To the Moon’ World Tour

Kid Cudi will spend the summer circling the globe on his To The Moon — 2022 World Tour. The 27-city jaunt will take the Kid across North America, Asia and Europe beginning with an Aug. 16 show at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC through a Nov. 22 gig at the Fabrique in Milan, Italy. The headlining stint will feature support from Don Toliver and Strick on the 20 North American shows, with additional support on select dates from Denzel Curry and 070 Shake; support for the international dates will be announced later.
Among the dates on the swing is the inaugural “Moon Man’s Landing” festival in Cudi’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The event will take place on Sept. 17 and feature sets from Playboi Carti, HAIM, Toliver, Dominick Fike, Pusha T, Jaden, 070 Shake and more. The rapper recently released the new single “Do What I Want” from his upcoming Netflix animated series Entergalactic; the accompanying new studio album of the same name will accompany the series, which will begin streaming on Sept. 30.
American Express card members can buy tickets to the North American dates before the general public beginning today (June 21) through Thursday (June 23) at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the public on Friday (June 24) at 10 a.m. local time; ticketing information can be found here.
Check out the dates for the To the Moon tour below.
August 16 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
August 18 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
August 19 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
August 21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
August 23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
August 24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
August 25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
August 27 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
August 30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 31 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 1 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 4 — Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
Sept. 6 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 8 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 9 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Sept. 14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 16 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 17 — Cleveland, OH @ Moon Man’s Landing
Oct. 17 — Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu PIT
Nov. 12 — Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall
Nov. 13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
Nov. 15 — London, UK @ The O2
Nov. 17 — Brussels, Belgium @ Palais 12
Nov. 20 — Paris, France @ Zenith
Nov. 22 — Milan, Italy @ Fabrique