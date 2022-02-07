Kid Cudi Is Now Proud Owner of Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s Grass-Stained Playoff Jersey

The bromance between Kid Cudi and his favorite quarterback, Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals field general Joe Burrow, cranked up a notch on Friday. After the second-year phenom QB came back from a devastating knee injury during his rookie year to lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl in more than 30 years, he got a shout-out from his favorite rapper when the men in stripes beat the Kansas City Chiefs a week ago.

But the exchange of pleasantries really amped up when Cudi asked Burrow for his grass-stained game day jersey from the overtime KC victory. Burrow — who told reporters that Cudi is his favorite MC and always in rotation as pump-up music before games — apparently had no problem giving up the sought-after keepsake. “Ok. So after the Bengals win against the Chiefs, I hit Joe and congratulated him and asked if I could have his jersey. He said yes and sent it right away,” Cudi tweeted along with a series of crying emoji.

“Rockin’ this b—h to the game and then framing it. I am so geeked right now,” Cudi added about his plans for Super Bowl LVI, which takes place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 13), when the Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams.

After the Chiefs victory last week, Burrow, 25, told reporters that hearing from his all-time favorite MC was another major career highlight. “One of my idols growing up, Kid Cudi reached out to me yesterday. You said I got LeBron tweeting me or whatever you said it was,” Burrow told reporters in a post-game interview after the Jan. 30 game.

“That part is surreal; the football part, not so much. That stuff is crazy.” When asked what his favorite tracks are, Burrow said he listens to the 2013 Indicud instrumental “New York City Rage Fest” every game day before he runs out on the field and said he also loves “Soundtrack to My Life,” “Up Up & Away” and the 2009 classic KC album Man on the Moon.

😭😭😭😭😭 Ok. So after the Bengals win against the Chiefs, I hit Joe and congratulated him and asked if I could have his jersey. He said yes and sent it right away 🥲 rockin this bitch to the game and then framing it. I am so geeked right now. #ohiolove @JoeyB @Bengals pic.twitter.com/mHWHfVRkR6 — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) February 4, 2022

.@JoeyB grew up idolizing @KidCudi. He got to give him something special after the AFC Championship Game. ⤵ pic.twitter.com/jKznvsPU5N — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 4, 2022