Kid Cudi Strips Down For Steamy, Shirtless Calvin Klein Campaign: See the Pics

Whether it’s day or night, nothing gets between Kid Cudi and his Calvins. On Tuesday (Aug. 15), the Billboard Hot 100-topping rapper debuted his steamy new Calvin Klein campaign on Instagram.

“Vibes in my Calvins,” Cudi captioned a promotional clip of him modeling various Calvin Klein ensembles — from a matching-jeans set with a blond wig to black boxer briefs inside of a pool. Soundtracked by T. Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer,” the video makes sure to showcase a healthy dose of shirtless shots; the “Day’N’Nite” rapper flaunts his ripped abs and biceps both underwater and inside a photo studio.

In two subsequent posts, Cudi gushed about the opportunity to participate in a Calvin Klein campaign as he posed in front of a billboard promoting the photoshoot. “I always walked past this billboard and dreamed of being up there one day. This is unreal,” he wrote. “I remember I mentioned I realllly wanted this billboard at the shoot and they told me, ‘we’ll see.’ Thank u @calvinklein for makin another dream of mine come true.”

American fashion house Calvin Klein also shared a series of photos on their official Instagram page. “@kidcudi indulges in a flash of personalities,” they captioned one post. In the caption for their post of the same video clip, they wrote, “Dance through day and night. @kidcudi is a creative force at play.” Other celebrities tapped for the latest Calvin Klein campaign include Euphoria star Alexa Demie, The Idol star and BLACKPINK member Jennie Ruby Jane, BTS powerhouse Jung Kook and American model Kendall Jenner.

Kid Cudi has earned 27 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, including the top ten hits “Day’N’Nite” (No. 3) and “The Scotts” (No. 1, with Travis Scott). On the Billboard 200, the Grammy winner has scored five top ten titles from nine overall chart entries, including 2013’s Indicud and 2020’s Man On The Moon III: The Chosen One (both No. 2).

Check out Kid Cudi in all of his Calvin Klein glory here: