×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Kiana Ledé Signs With 10 Summers Management: ‘So Grateful’

The company strives to help create new opportunities for its artists and ensure that the creative integrity of their music and brand is protected.

Kiana Ledé
Kiana Ledé Joseph Collier

Kiana Ledé is paving her way.

On Wednesday, 10 Summers Records announced that the R&B hitmaker has officially signed with the talent management company — which aims to help create new opportunities for its artists and ensure the creative integrity of their music and brand is protected. The management vertical of 10 Summers Records is also home to fellow artists Mustard, Ella Mai, GYLTTRYP and Cam Griffin.

The company announced the news on social media, posting a photo of Ledé on Instagram with accompanying text that reads, “A warm welcome to the newest member of the 10 SUMMERS family.”

Explore

Explore

Kiana Lede

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The songstress replied, “So grateful.”

Related

Sir Elton John

Elton John's 'Madman Across the Water' Gets Deluxe Reissue For 50th Anniversary

In an additional post on their Instagram story, the company wrote, “We are proud to announce @KianaLede is now with @10summers!” Mustard shared the post on his own Instagram.

Most recently, Ledé was featured on Destin Conrad’s soulful song “Unpredictable.”

In it, she sings, “I like to guess if you’ll be there when I wake up/ Don’t care if you leave, as long as you show up/ I like that you make me second guess it/ With confusing sentiments, I’ma question mark all my sentences, yeah, yeah/ You don’t like consistency/ And he always gon’ be the same/ And you know I love a toxic trait.”

Ledé praised her styling from the visual with a post on Instagram, writing on April 8, “Looks from the unpredictable video that I still can’t get over.”

The singer has appeared on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. Her hit “Ex” became a top 10 hit on the Hot R&B Songs chart, peaking at No. 9.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad