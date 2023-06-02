Keyshia Cole Talks Survival In Official Trailer For ‘This Is My Story’: Exclusive

What better person to star in and guide a biopic on Keyshia Cole than the R&B artist herself.



That’s how it’s playing out for Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story, an upcoming biopic on the Grammy Award-nominated artist, set to premiere June 24 on Lifetime.



Cole takes executive producer duties and makes her acting debut in the film, part of the channel’s celebration of Black Music Month.



But first, the official trailer which Billboard exclusively premieres today (June 2). In it, Cole explains, “as a young girl, I survived so many different situations.” She continues, “I always wanted to make a movie about my life.”



Helming the biopic is D’Angela Proctor (Line Sisters) and Manu Boyer (Girl in the Basement), while Cole’s musical collaborator and A&R Ron Fair supervised the music and Grammy winner Warryn Campbell composed the original score.



According to a statement, the dramatization traces Cole’s “early days in Oakland honing her musical talents to her rise to a multi-platinum selling recording artist and television personality, to her complicated yet warmhearted relationship” with her mom Frankie Lons, played by Debbi Morgan.



The film will also feature a new song recorded by Cole.

Explore Explore Keyshia Cole See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“This is a story of a daughter’s love for her mother and although my heart remains broken from her untimely passing I am honored to be sharing it with the world,” she explains in a statement. “Playing the role of myself was a unique opportunity to re-live special moments in my life that also gave me the chance to process her loss in ways I did not expect. I miss her every day and even though she is not here, her presence was felt throughout this film. Mom, I love you.”



Keyshia Cole: This is My Story is produced for Lifetime by Swirl Films and Big Dreams.



Watch the trailer below.



