Watch Key Glock Honor Late Friend Young Dolph in New ‘Proud’ Music Video

The late Young Dolph is being honored by his longtime friend and collaborator Key Glock two months after his death.

On Tuesday, Key Glock released a music video for his all-new track “Proud.” The single is set to be released on the upcoming Young Dolph tribute album Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph (Compilation), slated to be released Friday.

Key Glock opens his heartfelt new song “Proud” rapping, “І lоѕt mу dоg, І lоѕt mу mіnd/ Nо lіе, І’m rеаllу lоѕt іnѕіdе/ І саn gеt іt bасk іn blооd/ Вut ѕtіll І саn’t gеt bасk thе tіmе/ F— thаt humblе ѕh–, lеt’ѕ gо/ Yоu knоw І’m ѕраzzіn’ оut ’bоut mіnе/ І gоt Dоlрh lооkіn’ dоwn оn mе.”

In the accompanying music video, Key Glock raps in front of a memorial at Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis — where Young Dolph was shot and killed — complete with flowers and memorabilia honoring the late artist. The new visual closes with the text, “LONG LIVE DOLPH.”

Young Dolph was killed in broad daylight in front of Makeda’s Cookies on Nov. 17. Earlier this month, an arrest warrant was issued for a Tennessee man in connection with the fatal shooting.

Young Dolph and Key Glock previously released collaborative fan favorites including “Back to Back,” “Penguins” and “A Goat & A Dolphin.”

In 2017, Dolph appeared on Billboard’s Artist 100 chart, where he peaked at No. 6 on the list. The Billboard chart-topper has also appeared on the Hot 100 chart for his features on O.T. Genasis’ “Cut It” and Gucci Mane’s “Stunting Ain’t Nuthin,” which also featured Slim Jxmmi.

Watch Key Glock’s all-new “Proud” music video below: