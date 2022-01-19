×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Watch Key Glock Honor Late Friend Young Dolph in New ‘Proud’ Music Video

Young Dolph and Key Glock previously released collaborative fan-favorites including "Back to Back," "Penguins" and "A Goat & A Dolphin."

Key Glock "Proud"
Key Glock "Proud" Courtesy Photo

The late Young Dolph is being honored by his longtime friend and collaborator Key Glock two months after his death.

On Tuesday, Key Glock released a music video for his all-new track “Proud.” The single is set to be released on the upcoming Young Dolph tribute album Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph (Compilation), slated to be released Friday.

Key Glock opens his heartfelt new song “Proud” rapping, “І lоѕt mу dоg, І lоѕt mу mіnd/ Nо lіе, І’m rеаllу lоѕt іnѕіdе/ І саn gеt іt bасk іn blооd/ Вut ѕtіll І саn’t gеt bасk thе tіmе/ F— thаt humblе ѕh–, lеt’ѕ gо/ Yоu knоw І’m ѕраzzіn’ оut ’bоut mіnе/ І gоt Dоlрh lооkіn’ dоwn оn mе.”

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Key Glock

Young Dolph

See latest videos, charts and news

In the accompanying music video, Key Glock raps in front of a memorial at Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis — where Young Dolph was shot and killed — complete with flowers and memorabilia honoring the late artist. The new visual closes with the text, “LONG LIVE DOLPH.”

Related

megan thee stallion cheetos

Megan Thee Stallion Gives Hotties a Flamin' Hot Treat in Sneak Peek of Super Bowl Ad

Young Dolph was killed in broad daylight in front of Makeda’s Cookies on Nov. 17. Earlier this month, an arrest warrant was issued for a Tennessee man in connection with the fatal shooting.

Young Dolph and Key Glock previously released collaborative fan favorites including “Back to Back,” “Penguins” and “A Goat & A Dolphin.”

In 2017, Dolph appeared on Billboards Artist 100 chart, where he peaked at No. 6 on the list. The Billboard chart-topper has also appeared on the Hot 100 chart for his features on O.T. Genasis’ “Cut It” and Gucci Mane’s “Stunting Ain’t Nuthin,” which also featured  Slim Jxmmi.

Watch Key Glock’s all-new “Proud” music video below:

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad