Kendrick Lamar Paints Emotional Picture of Domestic Life in ‘We Cry Together’ Short Film

Kendrick Lamar has unveiled a six-minute short film inspired by his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers track, “We Cry Together,” tackling the ups and downs of domestic life between a couple.

In the video, Lamar is seen getting into a heated fight with his partner, played by actress Taylour Paige, and the two trade the harsh lyrics back and forth until they ultimately come together for a round of make-up sex.

“I swear, I’m tired of these emotional a–, ungrateful a– b—-es / Unstable a–, confrontational a– dumb b—-es / You wanna bring a n—- down even when I’m tryna do right,” Lamar tells his fictional girlfriend, who fires back, “See, you the reason why strong women f—ed up / Why they say it’s a man’s world / See, you the reason for Trump / You the reason we overlooked, underpaid, underbooked, under shame.”

Directed by Jake Schreier, Dave Free and Lamar, featuring cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra, the powerful, emotional short film was shot in a single take with live vocals in March 2020.

Lamar landed his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which launched atop the list dated May 28. The LP’s 18 tracks are split evenly on the album into two parts, each with nine tracks. The first half is named Big Steppers and the second half is named Mr. Morale.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is Lamar’s first album in just over five years. His last project was DAMN., released in April 2017. DAMN. spent four weeks atop the Billboard 200 (his longest run at No. 1), was 2017’s year-end No. 1 album on the tally and was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in Music.

Watch the “We Cry Together” short film below.