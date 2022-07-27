Kendrick Lamar Really Feeling the ‘Love’ From Viral Video of Weeping Security Guard

Kendrick Lamar had the perfect reaction to a viral video of a security guard getting all in his feelings during K-Dot’s show at Houston’s Toyota Center last week. The clip shows the man standing watch at the foot of the stage as Lamar runs through the track “LOVE” from his acclaimed 2017 album DAMN, wiping away tears and tapping his hand on his heart before mouthing one of the song’s iconic lines, “I’m like an exit away.”

In an interview with young reporter Jazlyn Guerra after Kendrick’s recent headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami 2022, K-Dot said he was moved by the moment, which made sense since that is what music is supposed to do. “It’s really just about the feeling of it, at the end of the day. Past all the politics. Past all the numbers,” said Lamar, rocking a diamond-studded crown of thorns and matching chain. “It’s what music makes you feel. So, to see that… shout out to him by the way, ’cause I seen bro, and I was like, ‘I wonder what he going through?’”

At the end of the day, Lamar added, “that’s how you want everybody to receive your music. And make them feel good, make them feel like it’s a moment they attached to. It can live forever.” The security guard, Devyn Sanford, had his own reaction to the reaction, saying in a TikTok video, “It’s f–king Kendrick Lamar, of course I was crying, dog.” And then when the video of Kendrick’s comments hit, Sanford re-posted that clip overlaid with the words “Kendrick responded I’m about to CRY AGAIN,” followed by three crying emoji.

Lamar’s tour in support of his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album is slated to play Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday night (July 27).

Check out the security guard video and Guerra’s interview below.