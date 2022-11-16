Kendrick Lamar Is Stuck Inside the House in New ‘Rich Spirit’ Video

Kendrick Lamar can’t seem to get himself out of the house — literally. The rapper surprised fans with the video for his Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers track “Rich Spirit,” on Wednesday (Nov. 16), in which he delivers the song’s clever and well thought out lines from the confines of a sparsely decorated home that he never attempts to leave due to continued torment from the telephone.

“Rich n—a, broke phone (ah)/ Tryna keep the balance, I’m stayin’ strong (ooh)/ Stop playin’ with me ‘fore I turn you to a song (yeah)/ Stop playin’ with me ‘fore I turn you to a song (ooh)/ Ayy, b—h, I’m attractive (ah)/ Can’t f–k with you no more, I’m fastin’, ugh (ooh)/ B—h, I’m attractive (ah, ah, ah, ah)/ Can’t f–k with you no more, I’m fastin’, ugh,” Lamar raps on the chorus of the track.

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Lamar’s highly anticipated follow up to 2017’s DAMN. — was released on May 23. The double album, which features singles “N95,” “Silent Hill” and “Die Hard,” was commercial success and charted spent a total of 26 on Billboard 200, where it peaked No. 1. All three of the LP’s singles charted within the top 5 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Lamar is currently up for eight awards at the 2023 Grammys — Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers is up for album of the year and best rap album, meanwhile “The Heart Part 5” is nominated for record and song of the year, best rap performance, best rap song and best music video. “Die Hard” is up for best melodic rap performance.

Watch the music video for “Rich Spirit” in the video above.