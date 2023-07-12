Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Brent Faiyaz & Megan Thee Stallion Lead Lineup for ONE Musicfest 2023

Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Brent Faiyaz and Megan Thee Stallion lead the stellar lineup for ONE Musicfest 2023. Now in its 14th year and presented in partnership with Live Nation Urban, the festival will take place October 28-29 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta.

Among the additional performers who will be featured during the two-day concert are Bryson Tiller, Tems, Kodak Black, Coi Leray, The Dream, Smino, Chief Keef, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Coco Jones, Jozzy and El DeBarge along with surprise special guests. There will also be a special salute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Helming that celebration will be Nelly, KRS-One, Killer Mike, 8Ball & MJG, DJ Quik, DJ Drama, Uncle Luke, Big Daddy Kane, Trina, Yo-Yo, Lady of Rage and a host of others.

In a release announcing the lineup, ONE Musicfest founder J. Carter said, “We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest. To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true, especially on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. It doesn’t get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners. We look forward to our new home in Piedmont Park and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans.”

The brands working with ONE Musicfest this year include Toyota, Red Bull, P&G and Jack Daniels. ONE Musicfest tickets are available here; for additional details, visit ONE Musicfest’s website.