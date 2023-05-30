Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem Deliver VHS-Style Video ‘The Hillbillies’: Watch

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar are back with new music. On Tuesday (May 30), the “Family Ties” tandem delivered a VHS-style visual for their latest collaboration, “The Hillbillies,” which shows outtakes from their time on tour together and features a cameo from Tyler, the Creator.

Produced by Evilgiane, the West Coast duo perform their best ping-pong impression over the 2020 Bon Iver sampled “PDLIF.” Going back and forth, Keem and Lamar take heavy swings, aiming for pure demolition. “5’7, I’m messy girl/ Gonna pass you to Neymar, he got time for your bestie girl/ N—as know that I’m best dressed, too high-profile to access,” raps Lamar.

Directed by Neal Farmer, Keem and Lamar clown around a private jet, a shopping mall and later outside Dodger Stadium with Tyler, the Creator.

“The Hillbillies” is the latest reunion between Keem and Lamar, who previously joined forces on songs such as “Range Brothers” and their Grammy-Award winning effort “Family Ties.” Both tracks reside on Keem’s 2021 project, The Melodic Blue.

For Lamar, this is his second verse in the same number of weeks after appearing on Beyonce’s “America Has a Problem (Remix).” The surprise drop marked Lamar and Bey’s third collaboration, including Bey’s 2016 “Freedom” and their 2019 Lion King Soundtrack song “Nile.” Aside from flexing his “honorary Beyhive” status, he also shouted out Billboard on his placement on the Greatest Rappers of All-Time List, rapping: “Billboard, they know/ After Hov, rightfully so.” Billboard revealed its top 10 earlier this year, with Lamar coming second behind Jay-Z.

Check out “The Hillbillies” above.