What’s Your Favorite Kendrick Lamar Album? Vote!

On Monday (April 18), Kendrick Lamar surprised his fans by announcing that his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, set to release on May 13.
The album will follow Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize winning project, DAMN., which recently celebrated its five-year anniversary. Meanwhile, Lamar has had his hands full with his mysterious pgLang company alongside Dave Free, which has announced two signees, Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, along with a handful of projects involving Yara Shahidi, Brent Faiyaz and Jorja Smith, with brands like Calvin Klein.
With Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers less than a month away, we want to know which of Lamar’s already-released studio albums is your favorite. Let us know by voting below.