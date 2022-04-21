What’s Your Favorite Kendrick Lamar Album? Vote!

Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, Calif.

On Monday (April 18), Kendrick Lamar surprised his fans by announcing that his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, set to release on May 13.

The album will follow Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize winning project, DAMN., which recently celebrated its five-year anniversary. Meanwhile, Lamar has had his hands full with his mysterious pgLang company alongside Dave Free, which has announced two signees, Baby Keem and Tanna Leone, along with a handful of projects involving Yara Shahidi, Brent Faiyaz and Jorja Smith, with brands like Calvin Klein.

With Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers less than a month away, we want to know which of Lamar’s already-released studio albums is your favorite. Let us know by voting below.