Kem & Babyface to Embark on The Full Circle Tour With Host Sherri Shepherd

R&B legends Kem and Babyface are teaming up to hit the road together, and as an added bonus, longtime comedian Sherri Shepherd is set to host the musical festivities at each U.S. city.

Beginning March 30 at the Virginia State University Center, Kem and collaborator Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds are set to make 26 stops nationwide as part of The Full Circle Tour, named after Kem’s upcoming extended play titled Full Circle. With highly anticipated performances in major cities including Baltimore, New Orleans, Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Detroit, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, The Full Circle Tour is scheduled to culminate at the Oakland Arena in California on May 15. Tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster with a presale starting on Jan. 26. General on sale begins on Jan. 28.

The tour marks the first of its kind by Kem, following the August 2020 release of his sixth studio album, Love Always Wins [Motown Records]. The 12-track project is just shy of a one-hour listen, and features fellow artists Brian Culbertson, Toni Braxton and Erica Campbell. He released the deluxe edition in September, featuring the same three artists and two remixes.

The Full Circle Tour comes in celebration of Kem’s forthcoming project; the official release date has yet to be announced.

Kem appeared on Billboard‘s Artist 100 tally in 2014, peaking at No. 18 on the list, where he charted for four weeks. He has released three top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. His 2010 project Intimacy: Album III debuted at No. 2, while his 2005 Album II debuted at No. 5, and 2014’s Promise to Love: Album IV debuted at No. 3.

Babyface has appeared on the Hot 100 chart 13 times, with five top 10 hits. See the announcement and tour dates below:

Tour dates: