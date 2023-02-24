Kelly Clarkson Covers a Peaches & Herb Classic For Kellyoke and It Feels So Good

Kelly Clarkson hopped into the wayback machine on Friday’s (Feb. 24) Kelly Clarkson Show and ended the week with one of the classic late 1970s between-the-sheets R&B ballads of all time.

With the stage bathed in a warm orange glow, Clarkson eased into duo Peaches & Herb’s 1979 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Reunited,” a cross-over smash from the pair’s 1978 album, Hot. “Reunited and it feels so good/ Reunited ’cause we understood/ There’s one perfect fit/ And, sugar, this one is it/ We both are so excited ’cause we’re reunited, hey, hey,” Clarkson with a subtle twang over the band’s smooth as a melting pat of butter arrangement.

At the time of its release “Reunited” topped the Billboard singles chart for four weeks during a nearly six-month run on the charts, during which it also went to No. 1 on the R&B singles chart.

The run through “Reunited” came during a week of introspective covers from Clarkson, who also emoted her way through Mazzy Star’s signature hit, “Fade Into You” as well as her thoughtful take on Dermot Kennedy’s “Better Days,” GEMS’ “Peacefully,” Lenny Kravitz’s “Fly Away” and a four-pack of collaborations with legendary singer/songwriter/producer Babyface.

The singer also invited her fellow The Voice coach Niall Horan on on Wednesday and while they bonded over their mutual reality singing show resumes, with Clarkson admitting that she was sure One Direction had won the X Factor the year the group was formed on the show in 2009; they actually came in third.

Check out Clarkson’s cover of “Reunited” below.