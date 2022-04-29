Kehlani Makes a Splash With ‘Blue Water Road’: Stream It Now

Kehlani is in the flow with Blue Water Road, her third full-length album.

The two-time Grammy Award nominated singer and songwriter’s latest effort is said to be an exploration of an “emotional, sexual and spiritual journey,” and features assists from Justin Bieber, Blxst, Jessie Reyez, Syd and others.

Pop Wansel of Pop & Oak executive produced the new set, which dropped at the stroke of midnight and collects 13 tracks, including the previously-released “altar,” “little story,” and “Up At Night,” featuring Bieber.

“I want you to hear the time we put into it, the dedication we put into it, the joy we put into it, and the heart we put into it. There’s a serious pulse. I’m at peace now,” Kehlani explains of the LP.

“I’m just a hard-working mom who is only focused on creating my own little world with my family. I’m a completely different person than I could’ve been, even in my wildest dreams. When you listen to this, I really hope you feel like you went to Blue Water Road and were there with me.”

Blue Water Road is the followup to 2020’s star-studded It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, which bowed at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and led the Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart.

Kehlani broke through with her 2017 debut SweetSexySavage, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. In the same year, she collected the “Rule Breaker” award at Billboard’s Women in Music.

Stream Blue Water Road below.