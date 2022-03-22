Here’s What Karrueche Tran Has to Say About Those Quavo Dating Rumors

Karrueche Tran is shutting down rumors that she’s dating Quavo.

It all started when Entertainment Tonight reported on Monday (Mar. 21) that the two were rumored to be dating after the two were spotted earlier this month having dinner together at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. A source told the publication, “Quavo and Karrueche Tran are dating. Things are causal between them, but they are seeing each other and like spending time together.”

However, the actress and model shared with The Shade Room that the reports are false. “No, we are not,” she stated.

Quavo was previously linked to Saweetie from 2018 to 2021. At the time of the couple’s split, Saweetie tweeted, “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character.”

Quavo responded in a series of his own tweets, writing in conclusion, “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were.” Shortly after their split, video footage of their elevator fight that took place in Saweetie’s apartment complex in 2020 was leaked online.

Stories later claimed that Saweetie and Quavo were “quietly” hanging out and rekindling their romance in New York, which the “Tap In” rapper denied. “Pinocchio a– article anyways back to this #saweetiemeal,” she tweeted on August 26, sharing one of the reports while promoting her McDonald’s partnership.