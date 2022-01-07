Kanye West Announces ‘Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga’ Line

Ye’s fashion hustle never stops. On Friday (Jan. 7) the rapper formerly known as Kanye West announced that he’s expanding his collaboration with The Gap to include a new line of YZY products produced in collaboration with fashion house Balenciaga. West posted what appeared to be the contract for the deal, signed by all three parties on Dec. 29, 2021, along with the caption “Yeezy x Gap x Balenciaga 👀👀👀.”

At press time the document was the only post on Ye’s official Instagram. An official announcement from Yeezy Gap trumpeted the collab in a press release that read: “Ye pioneers a new creative exploration within the Yeezy Gap Universe. Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. The first of its kind launch sees Ye’s peerless vision bring together the most influential designer of his generation, Demna, with iconic American brand, Gap.”

The release — which teases that the line will be available globally in 2022 alongside other new Yeezy Gap products — promises that the new triple-headed collab will continue Ye’s commitment to “bringing creativity to the forefront and delivering his vision of utilitarian design for all.”

West and Balenciaga creative director Demna — also the co-founder of luxury fashion line Vetements — previously collaborated on the rapper’s massive 2021 Donda listening events in Atlanta and Chicago, for which the fashion mogul served as creative director and merch designer. In an interview with Vogue announcing the deal, Ye said, “It is a vision come true to work with Gap and Demna, the creative director of Balenciaga, to make incredible product available to everyone at all times.”

Ye’s 10-year deal with the Gap has so far produced a line of $200 puffer jacket made of recycled nylon that sold out instantly and a selection of $90 hoodies in six colors. Speaking to Vogue, Demna promised that the new line will be in keeping with the Gap’s reputation as a place for everyday basics for everyone. “This is a very different challenge. I’ve always appreciated the utilitarianism and the accessibility of Gap,” he said. “I share some of the same sensibilities in my creative language. This project allowed me to join forces [with Ye] to create utilitarian fashion for all… there’s a certain urban minimalism and poetry in our aesthetics, [and] also a desire to push boundaries.”

Vogue reported that the first drop is expected in June, with a second out later in the year.

