Kanye West Vows to Lean ‘Into the Light,’ Squash Beefs Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

The death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (Sept. 8) has inspired a flood of tributes from across the globe, with politicians, musicians, actors, athletes and loyal British subjects honoring the monarch who steadfastly, and with good humor, led their nation for seven decades.

The monarch’s loss has also done something that even the most ardent royal watchers could not have predicted: it has inspired Kanye West (who now goes by Ye) to lay down his sword and vow to squash all his beefs out of respect. “Life is precious. Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light,” West wrote on Friday morning (Sept. 9) in a post that also included some archival pics of the beloved late Queen on the Donda rapper’s freshly scrubbed, beef-less Insta profile.

Ye’s beef abdication came just days after Ye posted an image with his four children in the midst of his current battle with Adidas, in which West had previously flooded his Instagram feed with personal and professional takedowns of execs from the company — which have since been scrubbed.

“Some things are bigger than money,” Ye said alongside a picture of him huddling in an all-black space with children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago 4, and Psalm, 2. “My kids have no idea what daddy has gone through this past few days alone to secure the brand that will one day be handed down to them God Willing.”

The rapper’s pledge came as dozens of other artists, including Elton John and Harry Styles, posted their own tributes to Queen Elizabeth as England begins the nearly two-week phase of public mourning.

See West’s tribute below.