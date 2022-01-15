×
Kanye West Lashes Out at Pete Davidson on New Song ‘Eazy’ With The Game: Stream It Now

"God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a--," Ye spits on the fiery track.

Kanye West
Kanye West attends the Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event at the Los Angeles Mission on Nov. 24, 2021 in Los Angeles. David Livingston

Kanye West is getting a few things off his chest with some new music.

The 44-year-old rapper and fashion mogul, who now goes by Ye, shared his fiery track “Eazy” with The Game on Friday (Jan. 14). In the nearly four-minute track, Ye unleashes on Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who is dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

“God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Ye spits, referencing his near-fatal car accident in 2002.

Kanye West

The Game

Referring to himself as “Mr. Narcissist,” Ye also raps that he and Kardashian are having the “best divorce ever.” The reality TV star and shapewear mogul filed for divorce in February 2021.

Kanye West

“If we go to court, we’ll go to court together/ Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to court together,” he raps.

Later in the track, Ye — who recently purchased a house across from Kardashian — seemingly implies that he will have a different parenting style than his soon-to-be former wife. The two share four young children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“I got love for the nannies, but real family is better/ The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit,” Ye raps. “Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door/ What you think the point of really bein’ rich for?”

He adds, “Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores/ Rich ass kids, this ain’t yo mama’s house.”

Ye also throws in a line about his new romance with Julia Fox. “My new b—- bad, I know Illuminati mad,” the rapper says about the Uncut Gems actress, who he was first spotted with in December.

Listen to Ye and The Game’s new song “Eazy” below on Spotify. The track is exclusive to Spotify for the first 24 hours of its release, a Spotify representative confirmed to Billboard.

 

