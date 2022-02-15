Kanye West Takes ‘Accountability’ for Coming Off as ‘Harassing’ Kim Kardashian on Instagram: ‘I’m Still Learning’

Kanye West is trying to take the high road. In a Tuesday (Feb. 15) Instagram post, the “Hurricane” rapper revealed that he’s taking accountability for his recent actions, from his public feuding and pleas to reunite with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and repeated insults directed at Pete Davidson, whom the reality star has been dating.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders,” he wrote. “Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

The rapper also deleted all of his earlier posts from his Instagram page.

The Yeezy founder’s remorseful post comes less than a day after his split from Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, whose representative confirmed their break up in a statement to E! News. “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together,” the rep told the outlet. Hours before the breakup news, Ye told his Instagram followers in a since-deleted post that he had “faith” that he and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would get back together.

“My family means more to me than any other accomplishment in life,” Ye had written. “If anyone loves me and my family if you see Skete in real life scream at the looser at the top of your lungs and say ‘Kimye’ forever.” Previous shots at the Saturday Night Live comedian included Ye calling Davidon a “d—head,” making fun of his Hillary Clinton tattoo, and publicly stating that he “WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN.”

Ye’s since-deleted Instagram posts also showed screenshots of texts from Kardashian expressing concern that his actions may cause Davidson to get hurt. The hip-hop icon later asked his followers to not harm the late-night star.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021, and asked for joint custody of their four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

See West’s latest Instagram post below.