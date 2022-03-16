Kanye West Suspended From Instagram for 24 Hours

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, Billboard can confirm.

The rapper’s recent posts violated Instagram’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment, a rep from Meta (formerly Facebook, Inc., which is the parent organization of Instagram) told TMZ, which first reported the news on Wednesday (March 16). The @kanyewest account has been restricted for 24 hours, which means Ye is unable to post, comment and send messages, among other actions, on the social media platform.

While his account remains active, certain posts have been deleted, including repeated racial slurs underneath a screenshot of Daily Show host Trevor Noah’s Google page. Half of the page is dedicated to the numerous shots Ye has taken at Pete Davidson, the current beau of West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian. He wrote that the Saturday Night Live comedian, whom he refers to as “Skete,” “will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months” and pleaded with SNL writer Dave Sirus to “please help write some more culturally irrelevant jokes for SKETE” while referencing Davidson’s tattoo of Hillary Clinton, which Ye had previously posted (and has since deleted) with the caption, “Tramp Stamp. Pete the tramp. Here’s the stamp.”

Explore Explore Kanye West See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Ye also criticized comedian D. L. Hughley’s style by writing, “This grown a– man picked this outfit out himself Is he influential or under the influence???” underneath his picture. Ye additionally posted a screenshot of Hughley’s June 2021 interview on The Wendy Williams Show, where the 59-year-old actor discussed his latest book How to Survive America. “Funny thing is we’ll probably end up being friends… I used to defend this n—a back when he had work…. Like nah he funny … you just gotta watch it 1 trillion more times to get it,” Ye wrote.

Hughley took to Twitter to defend himself in a series of tweets, starting with, “Now #Kanye! When you say you had to explain my jokes to people, are these real people, or the ones you keep in your head?” He later teased the rapper about Kardashian moving on from their marriage of six-plus years and dating Davidson. “At least I wasn’t crying on the phone about how big Pete’s Peter is! If you want her back instead acting up why don’t you try doing some d–k ups!” the D. L. Hughley Breaks the News host wrote in one tweet, while adding in another, “#Kanye do you know how horrible you gotta be to make a #Kardashian date a white man!”

Now #Kanye! When you say you had to explain my jokes to people, are these real people, or the ones you keep in your head? #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022

#Ye is at it again huh?? Welp at least I wasn’t crying on the phone about how big Pete’s Peter is! If you want her back instead acting up why don’t you try doing some dick ups! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022

#Kanye do you know how horrible you gotta be to make a #Kardashian date a white man! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022

#Kanye how dare you talk about the way someone dresses, look at you!! All those people in your head and not one of em got a Macys card? #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022

#Kanye ain’t it funny how you can explain my jokes, but not your behavior? #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022

The Instagram suspension follows Ye and Kardashian’s ongoing divorce case, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first filed a little over a year ago. A Los Angeles judge declared her legally single earlier this month after she had requested a quick separation in December, which he had filed objections to in February. She complained to Judge Steve Cochran that Ye has been spreading “misinformation” about family matters with his social media outbursts, which she claims have caused her “emotional distress.” Yet he fired back by filing documents saying that his estranged wife couldn’t prove he wrote since-deleted posts that bashed her parenting style and trashed Davidson.

According to Meta, the platform will take additional steps if it sees Ye’s account continue to violate its policies on hate speech and bullying and harassment once the initial 24-hour restriction is up.